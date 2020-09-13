Sundays are for evictions and this week saw housemates, Prince and Kiddwaya exit Biggie's house.

Prince and Kiddwaya's eviction follows the week's nomination which had them alongside Dorathy and Ozo. The housemates had the highest votes by other housemates on Monday's nomination show which is available to catch up on via Showmax.

Reacting to his eviction, Prince admitted he saw it coming and really hoped he'd win the HOH games which he unfortunately lost to Trikytee. You can catch

The latest reality star also opened up about plans for the future which will see him take up a career in both acting and event hosting with show host Ebuka as his mentor.