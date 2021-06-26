RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija Lucy & Ka3na publicly end months old rift

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The besties recently revealed that they had not been in talking terms months before the Reunion show.

Lucy and Ka3na [Instagram/ @iamlucyedet/official_ka3na]

Thanks to the ongoing BBNaija Reunion show, it appears former Besties Lucy and Ka3na have mended fences.

Recommended articles

Recall the ladies, in an episode of the Reunion show, admitted that their friendship ended. Ka3na blamed it on Lucy's disloyalty and shed a few tears for the camera.

ALSO READ: #BBNaijaReunion: Dora & Prince open up on why their friendship crashed [Highlights]

Barely 48 hours after the episode debuted, Lucy took to her Instagram story declaring love for Ka3na amid their differences.

Lucy's Instagram post [Instagram]
Lucy's Instagram post [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Ka3na later reposted confirming that all was good with them. The Lockdown ladies are also back to following each other on social media.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija Lucy & Ka3na publicly end months old rift

#BBNaijaReunion: Dora & Prince open up on why their friendship crashed [Highlights]

GYPEE gears up for debut EP with new single TGIF

Burna Boy and Diddy hyped to meet in the flesh after collaborating on a Grammy-winning album

Mike Ezuruonye bags doctorate degree from Estam University, Benin Republic

Vin Diesel confirms Cardi B will return for Fast & Furious 10

Watch the official trailer for 'Gone' directed by Daniel Ademinokan

Afrobeats Super Producer KDDO (KIDDOMINANT) and Star Beer USA Finalize Equity Partnership, Announces KDDO as Creative Director of North America

Pasuma joins 'Gangs of Lagos' cast [See photos]