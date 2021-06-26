BBNaija Lucy & Ka3na publicly end months old rift
The besties recently revealed that they had not been in talking terms months before the Reunion show.
Recall the ladies, in an episode of the Reunion show, admitted that their friendship ended. Ka3na blamed it on Lucy's disloyalty and shed a few tears for the camera.
Barely 48 hours after the episode debuted, Lucy took to her Instagram story declaring love for Ka3na amid their differences.
Ka3na later reposted confirming that all was good with them. The Lockdown ladies are also back to following each other on social media.
