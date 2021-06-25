RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

#BBNaijaReunion: Lucy, Kaisha come to blows in new episode [Highlights]

From Lucy and Kaisha's big row to Ka3na getting probably too much screen time, here are some highlights from the latest episode of BBNaija Lockdown Reunion.

Kaisha and Lucy's catfight [Twitter]

Throwing pillows might not be a good idea especially when Vee is not involved. That's the primary lesson viewers took home from the latest Reunion episode.

In case you missed the exciting catfight and some theatrical moments from Ka3na, never mind, we have got you covered. Here are the highlights:

The boss lady gave a lengthy and drama infused speech about why she chose to unfollow the housemates. She cited the fact that she did not stay long enough in the house to bond and was surprised to find out that a majority of the housemates did not like her personality.

Housemates Wathoni, Praise and Tochi felt differently and called Ka3na out for being possessive and unfollowing housemates she felt were cool with Nengi.

Going forward, throwing pillows might not be the best way for housemates to express their anger as clearly, some are not as well-mannered as Vee. Take Lucy for instance.

The night took a surprising turn when Kaisha threw a pillow at Lucy for addressing an incident involving her mother and Ka3na. The audience managed to witness Lucy deliver an energetic swing that landed squarely on Kaisha's face before the scene was unceremoniously cut. No thanks to Kayode!

In and out of the house, Ka3na and Lucy appeared to have had an enviable bond. It turns out things went south quickly for the ladies. Amid tears, Ka3na explained that she ended the friendship because Lucy was showed signs of unloyalty by befriending Nengi.

Ka3na and Tochi got into a weird argument, probably one of the most confusing since the show kicked off, over Ka3na's choice to unfollow the housemates. As much as we tried to make sense of it, we could only grasp that Tochi who repeatedly claimed not to be interested in Ka3na's life, cared enough to follow her tweets.

