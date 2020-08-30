Governor Nyesom Wike of River State was impressed with DJ Switch’s performance during the Big Brother Naija’s Saturday night party for housemates.

The Saturday night party is one of the activities for BBNaija housemates, and on the night of Saturday, August 30, 2020, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, aka DJ Switch was the Disc Jockey, who got the housemates entertained all-night.

Shortly after the party ended, Governor Wike took to his Twitter page to praise DJ Switch for her performance.

The governor said he was impressed by her talent, adding that she kept his family awake and dancing for two hours nonstop.

The governor wrote; “This DJ switch has my whole family up and dancing nonstop for two hours. This is talent, I am impressed big time! #BBNaija #BBNaijaLockdown.”

The governor wasn’t the only one who enjoyed and lauded DJ Switch for her dexterity. Many Nigerians on Twitter said that she controlled the party and ruled the night.

The ace Disc Jockey displayed her talent both as hypeman and DJ for the duration of the night to the excitement of both the housemates and viewers.