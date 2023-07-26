ADVERTISEMENT
Whitemoney explains why he turned down Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Could his winning strategy be to stay away from love?

Whitemoney cooking during the Shine Ya Eye season of BBNaija.
Whitemoney cooking during the Shine Ya Eye season of BBNaija.

The housemates continue their diary sessions today and Whitemoney took the opportunity to explain what went down with his female housemate.

According to him, he turned her down because it took him by surprise. He said, "The shot Ilebaye shot at me this morning is the most direct I have ever seen in my entire life. I am still looking at her as the last born of the house before the shocker came".

Whitemoney also touched on cooking, which was what he was known for the last time he was on the show.

In his words, "The first two days here were very hard because I tried to restrain myself from cooking since I came here, Yesterday was my happiest day so far because I've been able to cook".

Could cooking and staying away from feelings be Whitemoney's strategy in the game? Because we recall that in Shine Ya Eye season he had rejected advances from Queen and took up the responsibility as the chief cook for the house.

Whitemoney also shared his response to people who question his reason for returning back this season. He shared, "The fact that you won a championship doesn't make you not to contest again".

He is confident his return must be that he has more to offer and is excited about the game, describing it as a real competition as opposed to other season.

Whitemoney seems to have come out of the shell a lot of the viewers saw him in the first two days and only time will tell if he remains this way.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

