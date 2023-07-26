5 housemates we expect to be the life of the party on 'BBNaija All Stars'
Based on Ilebaye's performance with Pere, we have a lot to look forward to this season.
With the return of the BBNaija All Stars season, we are getting the Thursday – Pool and Grill party and Saturday Night Rave. With the first Thursday party being just hours away, we have put together a list of housemates to look out for during the parties based on their previous seasons.
Here are housemates likely to be the life of the party this season:
Alex
From the Double Wahala 2018 season, Alex has been known for her dance moves and cheerful self during parties. We do not expect anything less from the dancer this season.
Cross
From the Shine Ya Eye 2021 season, Cross was also the life of the party during his previous season. However, Cross isn’t waiting till the pool party before serving us his moves, as he served some choreography and hypes on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, during the housemate’s celebration of Princess’s birthday.
Mercy
Also known as the Queen of Highlight from the Pepper Dem 2019 we have the season’s winner Mercy. Some have claimed her energetic and wild moves might be what contributed to her win. Well let’s see what she has in store this season and if indeed it might just be her strategy.
Tolanibaj
From the Lockdown 2020 season, we have DJ Tolanibaj who expressly made it clear in her previous season that she was there to entertain, and she did. Let's watch and see if it would be the same this season.
Ilebaye
Although Ilebaye wasn’t the life of the party in the Level Up 2022 season as her stay was quite short, she wasted no time re-introducing herself as she brought down the roof yesterday. During the housemate’s birthday celebration, she ground vigorously on Pere, causing quite a stir among the rest of the housemates and fans of the show. Ilebaye might just be one to look out for during the parties this season.
