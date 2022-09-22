BBNaija 7: It's unfair that people focus on the abuse - Doyin on Shella

Reacting to the major criticism the couple have garnered in the real world, Doyin, in an interview with BBN alumnus Elozonam, revealed that she felt it was unfair to the housemates especially Sheggz.

In clips currently making the rounds, the ex-housemate insists Sheggz has shown Bella more love than abuse hence her shock that people choose to focus solely on the abuse.

"I don't think it is very fair that everybody is talking about the abuse. Nobody talks about when he wears her shoes for her, nobody talks about how he cooks. That boys cooks for Bella everyday in that house since we got in...Why is everyone focusing on two or three, four occasions because we didn't really see that in the house," said Doyin.

During her stay in the house, Doyin was one of the closest friends to the couple and got into trouble a few times for playing "therapist".