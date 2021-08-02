RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney, Yerins, Beatrice, Niyi & Yousef are up for eviction

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Maria and Pere nominated four housemates each for possible eviction.

Whitemoney, Niyi, Beatrice, Yerins [Instagram/bigbronaija]

The 'Shine Ya Eye' game has officially begun with the season's least anticipated event- nomination night.

Recommended articles

Reaffirming his stand on the nomination edge credited to the season's wildcards, Big Brother announced to Maria and Pere that they will have exclusive nomination rights.

Amid tears, Maria selected Beatrice, Yerins, Jay Paul and Whitemoney. Pere, on the other hand, chose Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi and Whitemoney.

This week's HOH, Boma was offered the chance to use his veto power to save one of the nominated housemates and replace with another housemate. The HOH replaced Jay Paul with Yousef.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Boma wins HOH, selects Jackie B as deputy

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney, Yerins, Beatrice, Niyi & Yousef are up for eviction

Moelogo is mature, direct and rounded on ‘I THEEP’ [Pulse EP Review]

Bodies of Influence: Mercy Eke to star alongside Dillish Mathews, Wema Sepatu in new feature film

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Omah Lay’s 'Understand' returns to No. 1

BBNaija 2021: Toke Makinwa reveals all-time favourite housemates

BBNaija 2021: Fans go wild as Tega lets Saga suck her boobs

Record Label sues Bella Shmurda for copyright infringement, breach of contract

8 movies hitting theatres and streaming platforms this August