BBNaija 2021:Toke Makinwa to host new Showmax exclusive 'BBN S6:The Buzz'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The show exclusive to Showmax subscribers will premiere August 3, 2021.

Toke Makinwa on 'BBN S6: The Buzz' [Showmax]

Award-winning media personality, Toke Makinwa has been confirmed as host of new Showmax Big Brother Naija exclusive talk show 'BBN S6: The Buzz'.

Premiering August 3, the new show will see Makinwa share no-holds-barred opinion on happenings from the ongoing 'Shine Your Eye' season.

Toke Makinwa on 'BBN S6: The Buzz' [Showmax]
Toke Makinwa on 'BBN S6: The Buzz' [Showmax] Pulse Nigeria

“I am unfiltered. This is almost like the unfiltered version of Big Brother where we bring you weekly highlights so I’m looking forward to them messing up, I’m looking forward to them creating more drama because that way my show gets even more interesting,” Makinwa shared on hosting the new show.

Showmax subscribers will get access to stream the show 24/7 as well as exclusive secret diary room rant session from the housemates, daily and weekly highlights.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

