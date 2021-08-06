RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Tension as some housemates exchange words in Biggie's house

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Maria and Jackie B almost got into a free for all fight.

Housemates get into heated argument in the house [Instagram/BigBroNaija]

What started as a typically quiet day in Biggie's house skyrocketed into an almost free for all fight among some of the housemates.

First was the clash between Nini and Tega over a chair.

Nini had her legs on a chair Arin already kept for herself but she asked for her permission to sit on it and she said yes. The trouble started after Tega took the chair without asking Nini which almost resulted in her falling.

The two ladies dragged each other for a few minutes while the other housemates watched in amusment.

This was followed by another exchange of words between Maria and Jackie B.

According to Jackie B, she heard Maria and Angel arguing over a hearsay allegation. But things took a different turn when the argument shifted from Maria and Angel to Maria and Jackie B.

The two housemates got into a heated argument and were close to a free for all fight but it took the intervention of some of the male housemates to manage the situation.

While that was going on, Liquorose and Beatrice had an altercation inside the house.

For Liquorose, she wasn't comfortable with some of the housemates gossiping about her. She made it clear that she would not entertain any small talks in the house. This did not end without the ladies calling each other names.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

