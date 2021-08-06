First was the clash between Nini and Tega over a chair.

Cause of fight:

Nini had her legs on a chair Arin already kept for herself but she asked for her permission to sit on it and she said yes. The trouble started after Tega took the chair without asking Nini which almost resulted in her falling.

The two ladies dragged each other for a few minutes while the other housemates watched in amusment.

This was followed by another exchange of words between Maria and Jackie B.

Cause of fight:

According to Jackie B, she heard Maria and Angel arguing over a hearsay allegation. But things took a different turn when the argument shifted from Maria and Angel to Maria and Jackie B.

The two housemates got into a heated argument and were close to a free for all fight but it took the intervention of some of the male housemates to manage the situation.

While that was going on, Liquorose and Beatrice had an altercation inside the house.