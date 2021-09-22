RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate's sister has expressed her disappointment at people poking fun at his predicament.

Big Brother Naija housemate Saga [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Saga's sister has called out the organizers of the Big Brother Naija show for exploiting the housemate's mental health for entertainment.

Recommended articles

Adejumo Okusaga recently took to her Instagram story to express her disappointment at the show organisers. She wrote: "This actually made me really sad. Giving the Kayvee situation, I never expected @bigbronaija to be this insensitive. People are legit worried. You are playing with people's mental health for entertainment and sport. Wow!"

Saga's sister calls out BBNaija organizers [Instagram/ojokusaga]
Saga's sister calls out BBNaija organizers [Instagram/ojokusaga] Pulse Nigeria

The housemate has been trending all day for being inconsolable following Nini's top secret prank exit.

Saga Twitter reaction
Saga Twitter reaction Pulse Nigeria

According to Saga's friend, his aunt had reached out to him to help get Saga out of the house.

Saga's reaction has left fans of the show with mixed feelings. While some feel sympathy for him, others insist his emotional breakdown is unnecessary seeing as he is in a competition.

Saga stands on the brink of possible eviction this Sunday alongside Nini, Whitemoney, Pere, Angel and Queen.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

TEMS: The Nigerian Alte-RnB singer on the world stage.

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

Alpha P shares visuals for new single, 'Oh No'

The Fugees are set to visit Nigeria

Wizkid's 'Essence' set to become the first Nigerian record to hit platinum in the US

Michael K Williams honored at the Emmys 2021

Uche Ogbodo says she misses having sex

'We are colleagues not friends' - Toyin Abraham clears air on frosty relationship with Funke Akindele-Bello

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Saga fails prank task, confesses details to Nini

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals he has dyslexia following fall-out with Nini

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Cross [Bigbronaija]

Genevieve Nnaji responds to fan's request for new movie, says she's 'working hard'

Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

BBNaija 2021: Biggie exposes Saga & Nini's late night gossip about Pere [Video]

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]