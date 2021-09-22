Saga's sister has called out the organizers of the Big Brother Naija show for exploiting the housemate's mental health for entertainment.
BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health
The housemate's sister has expressed her disappointment at people poking fun at his predicament.
Adejumo Okusaga recently took to her Instagram story to express her disappointment at the show organisers. She wrote: "This actually made me really sad. Giving the Kayvee situation, I never expected @bigbronaija to be this insensitive. People are legit worried. You are playing with people's mental health for entertainment and sport. Wow!"
The housemate has been trending all day for being inconsolable following Nini's top secret prank exit.
According to Saga's friend, his aunt had reached out to him to help get Saga out of the house.
Saga's reaction has left fans of the show with mixed feelings. While some feel sympathy for him, others insist his emotional breakdown is unnecessary seeing as he is in a competition.
Saga stands on the brink of possible eviction this Sunday alongside Nini, Whitemoney, Pere, Angel and Queen.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng