BBNaija 2021: Saga reveals why he failed prank task

The housemate had blown up his Biggie instructed task to prank Nini.

Big Brother Naija housemate Saga [Instagram/bigbronaija]

'Shine Ya Eye' lover boy Saga has finally opened up to Biggie about why he called off his prank task.

During the housemate's diary session, he admitted that he couldn't keep the act up due to his attachment to Nini.

“Nini is very smart so I didn’t start immediately. I took my time. When I started the task in the evening and it got to her until she said I should not talk to her again," Saga said.

“At this point, I knew that I had done the task but I didn’t know for how long the task should go. She got into a fight with Cross and I had to leave my character and intervene. If the fight didn’t happen I would have continued the task.

“I passed the task up to a point but I think I failed the task. I suspect liquorose is also on the same task and she’s doing a good job, I am quite attached to Nini so it was a bit harder.”

Recall that Biggie instructed Saga to pick a fight with Nini on Tuesday. The prank task came with the offer of 200 Abeg Naira and 100 BB Token.

However, barely 20 hours after the prank task was issued, Saga ratted himself out following Nini's emotional outburst after an altercation with Cross.

Meanwhile, Biggie issued both Saga and Nini a punishment supposedly for Saga's failure to complete the task. The housemates woke up to a messy garden on Thursday morning with a letter addressed to Saga and Nini instructing them to clean up without the assistance of other housemates.

