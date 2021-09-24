RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Pere's team debunk viral pictures of housemate's alleged girlfriend

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Fans have been trending pictures of a Sierra Leonean actress as Pere's girlfriend.

Pere and Ramatu Koroma [Twitter]

The social media handler of Big Brother Naija 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Pere, has debunked viral tweets unveiling the housemate's girlfriend.

Recommended articles

Pere interestingly turned his fans to overnight detectives following his Friday afternoon diary session where he revealed that he was seeing someone before coming on the show.

In the chat with Big Brother, Pere admitted that he had no plans of pursuing a relationship with his former love interest, evicted housemate Maria Benjamin. However, he would consider taking up the reins from where he left off before the show.

twitter.com

Minutes after Pere's diary session, fans began trending photos of a UK based Sierra Leonean actress named Ramatu Koroma. Going by multiple tweets, the housemate had named the gorgeous actress as his lady.

www.instagram.com

Turns out the viral tweets were untrue as Pere's social media team recently released a disclaimer disassociating the 36-year-old from the actress while pleading with fans to spare them both the embarrassment.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2021: Pere discovers Nini's return to the house, alerts Saga

Away from Pere's relationship drama, the housemate recorded an emotional episode during his diary session after he teared up while talking about how much he misses his mom.

Pere is up for possible eviction this weekend alongside Nini, Saga, Queen, Whitemoney and Angel. Housemates Liquorose, Cross and Emmanuel got immunity from the Monday games.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Pere's team debunk viral pictures of housemate's alleged girlfriend

Kenya bans gay film 'I Am Samuel' for demeaning Christianity

Singer Lyta releases photo with his son days after reuniting with him

BBNaija 2021: Tacha chides those criticising housemates

Jaido P named Apple Up Next artist

Suono Sai drops, 'Emotional Paradise EP'

8tch releases, 'Ceiling Conversations EP'

Terri and Victony join Krizbeatz on, 'Time and Place'

Hanu Jay will impress you on his new EP, 'WOW'

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

Big Brother Naija housemate Saga [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Genevieve Nnaji responds to fan's request for new movie, says she's 'working hard'

Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

BBNaija 2021: Saga camps outside diary room following Nini's exit

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 2021: Pere discovers Nini's return to the house, alerts Saga

Pere is the third head of house [Instagram/ bigbronaija]