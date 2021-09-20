RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Pere declares Angel unlovable, warns male housemates against falling for her

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate made the revelation in a chat with co-housemate Cross.

Pere is the third head of house [Instagram/ bigbronaija]

BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Pere has declared it unsafe for any male housemate to invest any form of romantic emotions in fellow housemate Angel.

Pere made the revelation in the dining area on Monday after Cross confessed to missing Angel and needing her back.

"It’s as if Angel carried ‘harden your heart’, instead of ‘shine your eyes’ to come to this show. She has a stone heart and any man that catches feelings for her is finished.

“Angel is just all about the cruise and I don’t think that she’s ready to get into anything serious. I think as a man I have a softer heart compared to hers,” Pere said.

Cross, however, insisted that he could not do with Angel's attention and is bent on getting her to forgive him for his unspoken offence.

“I miss my bestie. Angel, I know you won’t want to talk to me, but you need to know I miss you. I’m saying it out loud so that you can hear me, if at all it makes sense to you. Just know that I miss you and I want you back,” Cross revealed.

Recall Cross and Angel have not been in talking terms for days now despite Cross' numerous attempt to resolve issues between them. Their silence lingered into the Sunday eviction's show where show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu tried to get Angel to detail the reason for the silent treatment.

