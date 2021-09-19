The week's eviction show got off to a quick start with a recap of what happened during the week.
BBNaija 2021: Yousef and Saskay have been evicted
Angel, Cross and Emmanuel escaped eviction.
As usual, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu first got into chit-chat with the housemates.
To the business of the evening, Yousef was the first housemate to be evicted on Sunday night.
After another round of chit-chatting with housemates, Ebuka announced the name of the next evicted housemate.
Unfortunately, the second housemate that exited the game was Saskay.
Ebuka got to speak with the evicted housemates about their future plans. For Yousef, he hopes to explore the movie industry while Saskay would be concentrating on two personal projects including a health facility.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng