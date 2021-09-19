RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Yousef and Saskay have been evicted

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Angel, Cross and Emmanuel escaped eviction.

The two evicted housemates Yousef and Saskay [Instagram/BigBroNaija]

The week's eviction show got off to a quick start with a recap of what happened during the week.

As usual, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu first got into chit-chat with the housemates.

To the business of the evening, Yousef was the first housemate to be evicted on Sunday night.

www.instagram.com

After another round of chit-chatting with housemates, Ebuka announced the name of the next evicted housemate.

Unfortunately, the second housemate that exited the game was Saskay.

www.instagram.com

Ebuka got to speak with the evicted housemates about their future plans. For Yousef, he hopes to explore the movie industry while Saskay would be concentrating on two personal projects including a health facility.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

