BBNaija 2021: Pere, Maria, JMK issued first warning strike

The housemates were issued the strike based on repeated microphone infringement.

Housemates Maria, Pere and JMK have recorded their first strike of the season after repeatedly violating the house rules on microphone usage.

Big Brother in an address to the housemates on Monday evening issued the strikes to the housemates alongside an even more dreadful punishment.

In addition to having two more strikes to disqualification, the housemates have been stripped from immunity for two weeks. This means that they will not be able to participate in the HOH games or allowed access to the HOH lounge. They are also stripped of the Veto safe; a twist that allows the HOH save them if they are put up for possible eviction.

Listing Maria, Pere, Whitemoney, Jackie B and Queen, Big Brother brought to light issues on bullying, goading and acting in a threatening manner during the resolution of disputes in the house. Big Brother instructed the erring housemates to thread carefully going forward.

On a general note, Biggie warned the housemates about making libelous statements about the show production.

While Big Brother did not list any housemate, most recently, Pere had accused Whitemoney of getting information about the game from a member of the production crew. The housemate also stated that he did not care if Biggie was listening to his accusation.

