BBNaija 2021: Jaypaul unveils Cross' winning strategy

On Thursday night, during the question and answer game, Jackie B asked Jaypaul the housemate he thinks has a strategy in the house and he responded, indicating Cross.

“Cross has a strategy that is working for him in this house” Jaypaul said.

Pere, on the other hand did not agree with this as he countered him saying Cross is the least housemate with a strategy in this house.

Jaypaul also tagged Angel as one of the housemates that will be ready to do anything for the highlights outside the house.

Interestingly, the relationship between Jaypaul and Cross took a not so swift nose dive this week after Jaypaul threatened to confront Cross over Saskay. The housemates have both expressed their feelings to the 21-year-old Adamawa born beauty.