Some Ozone (Ozo and Nengi) fans had their hopes dashed following their faves' first night in the head of house lounge.

Going by Twitter reactions, some viewers anticipated the housemates to make ample use of the privacy the lounge afforded them to at least break the ice on their obvious attraction.

Sadly for Ozo, Nengi made sure to set pillow demarcation between them. She interestingly revealed she was upset because Ozo did not walk her out of the arena after their morning workout.

See video:

Another faction of the Ozone fan base have also taken to Twitter to laud Nengi's ability to apply self control.

Recall Ozo unsurprisingly selected Nengi as his deputy after winning Monday's HOH games.

See some Twitter reactions: