The traditional Monday Head of House games has been held with Ozo emerging as the winner.

The 1st class Economics graduate emerged winner after a rigorous dice battle with the other eligible housemates.

Obviously, not a newcomer to the challenge, Ozo reigned supremacy over the other housemates as his closest rival was Vee.

Ozo [Multichoice]

However, Vee couldn't win the challenge because of the timing of her scores.

For his deputy, Ozo selected Nengi as first choice, Dorathy as second and Vee as third.

Nengi [Instagram/BigBroNaija]

Winning the head of house games earns Ozo and his deputy immunity from this week's evictions as well as exclusive access to the HOH lounge.

The new HOH and his deputy selected Neo and Vee as their guest for the week.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following Ozo's victory.