Lockdown housemate, Nengi has emerged the house's latest head of house after beating six housemates with 23 points, the highest for the night.

Neo followed closely with 18 points but clearly not enough to grab HOH privileges which primarily includes immunity in the penultimate week of the show.

With Nengi's latest win came another twist to the game which will see the housemate enjoy HOH privileges without a deputy. The nominations style also saw a new twist as Biggie grouped the housemates (team Black and White).

Team Black consists of Ozo, Dorathy and Neo while team White has Trikytee, Laycon and Vee. Each of the teams will nominate the housemates that will be up for possible eviction by the end of the week.

Nengi's latest win will be her second since the show kicked off months ago. It follows Trikytee's recently concluded reign with Laycon as deputy.