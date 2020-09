Lockdown housemate, TrikyTee has won his first-ever head of house games in the show's eight week.

The housemate's win and the accompanying immunity comes at a vital period in the game especially as he has been up for possible eviction for at least three weeks in a row.

Assisting Trikytee for the week is Laycon, who is also a first timer in the head of house and deputy roles. The pair will enjoy the luxuries of the head of house lounge, hopefully drama free this time.