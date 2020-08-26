BBNaija season five's housemates might be locked away from the world but not away from the catching up on one of the biggest albums of the year.

Shortly after Wednesday's Pepsi challenge, the Lockdown housemates were hosted to an exclusive listening party for Burna Boy's latest album, 'Twice As Tall' which debuted nearly two weeks ago.

Also Read: BBNaija 2020: Ranking DJs who have performed at the Saturday night party so far

The Grammy nominee confirmed the album preview via his Twitter handle in a video shared hours before the housemates' task.

For their Wednesday's task, the housemates were paired up in groups of seven to battle for a cash prize of two million Naira, an all expense paid trip to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest for performing select songs by Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, DJ Spinall and DJ Cuppy.

As anticipated, there could only be one winning team which turned out to be Trikytee and Ozo's. The housemates brilliantly performed Tekno's 'Duro'.