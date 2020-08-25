For a lot of people, their main attraction to the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija are the Saturday Night parties.

The traditional Saturday Night is always an avenue for the housemates to unwind, merry, and have fun. These guys get to show us their dancing skills and sometimes hilarious dance moves.

What's a party without an outstanding DJ? Well, this year's season has seen some of Nigeria's most celebrated disc jockeys turn up at the Saturday night live parties.

As expected, some of them have blown our minds and improved on their craft. While for some, it is our prayer that they don't face any 'technical difficulties' in future appearances.

Today we will be ranking them according to how they have performed at the Saturday party.

5. Sarz

Sarz was the first disc jockey to entertain the then-rookie housemates at their premiere Saturday night party. [Instagram/Only1Sarz]

A lot of people weren't aware that Sarz who is one of Nigerian's biggest music producers doubles as a disc jockey. Well, the Edo state born hitmaker was the first disc jockey to entertain the then-rookie housemates at their premiere Saturday night party.

Truth be told from the moment he took over the turntables, the errors kept occurring. It was a struggle for the housemates who wanted to experience their first party in the famous Big Brother house.

Sarz is one of Nigeria's most influential music producer [Instagram/Only1Sarz]

Let's just say that Saturday will remain one of those days Sarz won't be sharing with fans in the future or on his biography or autobiography.

4. DJ Obi

DJ Obi took charge of the fifth Saturday night party with a lot of expectations from fans and even the housemates. [Instagram/DJObiajent]

At the mention of the name, DJ Obi, one thing comes to mind, perfection at the business of disc jockeying. The well-celebrated DJ took charge of the fifth Saturday night party with a lot of expectations from fans and even the housemates.

For the first hour of the night, DJ Obi kept everyone in the house including viewers at home dancing.

Things took a sudden turn after singer, Chike gave an outstanding performance. It felt like the DJ lost his mojo. This was evident as the housemates stopped dancing and started chatting like it was a cocktail dinner party.

DJ Obi received a lot of backlash on social media over his awful performance [Instagram/DJObiajent]

This did not go down well with viewers who stayed up late to watch one of the major highlights of the reality TV show. He however took to his social media account the following day, where he pointed accusing fingers at the organisers for his poor performance.

3. DJ Crowdkontroller

DJ CrowdKontroller was the fourth disc jockey to entertain the housemates this season in Biggie's house [Instagram/CrowdKontroller]

When it was announced that Crowdkontroller was going to the fourth DJ for the Saturday Night party at Biggie's house, it was expected that the housemates were going to have a swell time. The beat 99.9FM disc jockey read the body language of the housemates and created an atmosphere for them to all have fun.

He also got a lot of kudos on social media that evening for his performance. [Instagram/CrowdKontroller]

Even those who didn't join in on the party at the initial stage like Lucy, couldn't hold back as she danced to the melodious tunes of the DJ. Just like his name implies, he was able to control the housemates all night with the array of his playlist. He also got a lot of kudos on social media that evening for his performance.

2. DJ Consequence

DJ Consequence is one of Nigeria's most prominent disc jockeys [Instagram/DJConsequence]

Unarguably one of the best disc jockeys from this part of the world, DJ Consequence always comes to any party prepared. From his antecedence in the previous seasons of Big Brother Naija, it was obvious the housemates were going to have a great evening.

DJ Consequence came with a very impressive playlist for the evening [Instagram/DJConsequence]

We've seen disc jockeys wow the housemates with their exceptional performances but the lanky DJ came with a playlist to match the energy of the house. He only made it to the second position this time around because someone has to be in the second position.

1. DJ Big N

DJ Big N is the best performing disc jockey so far [Instagram/DJBigN]

It was simple, DJ Big N had a point to prove, which was that he has now become not just a label disc jockey but a force to reckon with. From the moment the housemates got to the party arena for the second Saturday Night party, the chubby disc jockey didn't even give the guys any breathing space as he lit the party with his playlist.

DJ Big N got everyone talking on social media over his performance [Instagram/DJBigN]

It got to a point we were all wondering if there were any songs that the Mavin Records DJ didn't sample.

Too good was his performance that the host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had to tweet about it. The benevolent disc jockey got the birthday celebrant of the night, Prince, a cake (Niceeee).