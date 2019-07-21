Tuoyo has become the fifth housemate and the first male to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Tuoyo from the Big Brother House.

The psychotherapist, fitness coach and part-time stripper’s exit comes after spending a total of 21 days and three weeks in the house.

This is the fourth eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

Tuoyo was popular for being the life of the party. The stripper was quick to strip for the housemates at the three Saturday Night party he witnessed.

During his brief chat with Ebuka, Tuoyo said Frodd and Seyi shocked him for nominating him. He also said he liked Diane but he has a girlfriend outside and until they are both out, anything can happen.

The Fake evictions

During the show, Ebuka announced that there would be a fake eviction after the results of the eviction list was given to him by Deloitte representative. Before the real eviction, Ebuka pranked Seyi during the fake eviction and announced that he has been evicted from the house. A number of the housemates including Tacha and Thelma were caught unawares and almost broke down after the fake announcement. Few minutes after, Tacha was also pranked and she was told to leave the house.

Tacha led the votes with 27.25% while Seyi had 26.72%, Mike had 26.30%, Frodd had 13.07%. Tuoyo had the least vote of 6.66%.

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, two housemates, Isilomo and Avala were evicted from the Big Brother House emerging two of the housemates with the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins.

On July 14, 2019, two more housemates, Kimoprah and Ella were evicted from the BBNaija house after getting the least votes from fans voting online and via SMS.

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem.

The eviction continues for the next 10 weeks when the show comes to an end.

This article is in conjunction with Bet9ja, official partner of the BBNaija Pepper Dem.