Ella became the third housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house while Kimoprah is the fourth.

On Sunday, July 14, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Ella and Kimoprah from the Big Brother House.

Their exit comes after spending a total of 13 days in the house.

Ella, Kimoprah and three other housemates of the BBNaija 2019 namely Sir Dee, Mercy, Tacha, were up for eviction.

This is second first eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

Ella was hitting on Ike while she was in the house and she had fun times singing during tasks or challenges.

Kimoprah had herself enjoying the company of Jeff but Omashola confessed to liking her.

During her interview with Ebuka, Ella says the future for her lies in entertainment - music, dance, modeling and movies.

On what the future holds, Kimoprah says she would be furthering her studies before taking a step into broadcasting and owning the entertainment world.

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, two housemates, Isilomo and Avala were evicted from the Big Brother House emerging two of the housemates with the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins.

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem.

The eviction continues for the next 11 weeks when the show comes to an end.