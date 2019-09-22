After six days of playing the Ultimate Veto Power game by picking random pictures, Frodd emerged victoriously.

One of the pictures picked by Frodd in the 12th week matched the picture in the red box, which has been jealously guarded by all the 10 remaining housemates.

On Sunday, September 22, 2019, the red box was revealed after Biggie gave the go-ahead during the 12th Sunday Live eviction show.

Frodd got the 200 Bet9ja coins for winning the game and his teammates, Omashola, Tacha, and Cindy also got bonus coins.

Frodd may have missed the opportunity to buy Immunity but his luck game got stronger, as he got the Ultimate Veto Power.

Frodd could not hide his joy when he the picture in the red box matched one of his pictures. [Twitter/BBNaija]

BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem began on Sunday, June 30, 2019, and has witnessed over 8 housemates winning the Veto Power challenge so far. - with Seyi winning twice.

Past winners of the Veto Power challenge include Ike, Elozonam, Seyi, and Omashola.

Veto Power curse

The Veto Power Holder can save a housemate after the eviction nomination list has been announced by Biggie. The holder can save a housemate, who is up for possible eviction and replace with another housemate.

Since the creation of the Veto Power Holder, it has consistently caused a rift between housemates - while some move on, others hold it as a means for a grudge.

Elozonam won the Veto Power challenge in the eighth week and he saved Venita, who was up for possible eviction and replaced her with Frodd.

Frodd wins another week to stay in the house and the Ultimate Veto Power challenge. [Twitter/BBNaija]

The move created a rift between Frodd and Elozonam till date in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem House.

In the third week of the show, Seyi became a Veto Power Holder after winning a keenly contested challenge. When Biggie asked him to use his Veto Power, he declined and was barred from contesting in the challenge for three weeks.

Learning his lesson the hard way, the ninth week provided Seyi with the opportunity of winning the Veto Power Holder game and he did. And on Monday night, September 2, 2019, he used the Veto power to save and replace himself with Khafi.

Seyi’s decision didn’t go down well with Tacha, who many thought, was beginning to warm up to Seyi and with a possibility of contracting a relationship in the house.

After the eviction nominees for the 10th week were announced, Tacha signaled the crack in her relationship with Seyi - in support of her friend, Khafi.

Privileges of Ultimate Veto Power Holder

Frodd wins Ultimate Veto Power Holder three weeks after the exit of Esther.[Twitter/BBNaija]

Biggie, through the Sunday Live Eviction show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced one of the many privileges of the Ultimate Veto Power Holder. According to Ebuka, the winner has the power to nominate five housemates for possible eviction in the next eviction nomination on Monday, September 23, 2019.

As it stands, Frodd has the sole power to nominate five housemates for nomination.

Frodd had always resented Elozonam for replacing him with Venita when he won the Veto Power Challenge.

Frodd is not on good terms with Cindy considering their altercations since she came into the house. He also approached her for Bet9ja coins in other to buy immunity but she denied him the opportunity.

Frodd sees Mike, Elozonam, Tacha, Mercy, and Ike as strong competition.