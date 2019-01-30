Basketmouth has taken on a directorial role aside acting while explaining the reason for the delay in the release of his first feature film.

In an Instagram post, the Chief Executive Officer of Baron World Entertainment said it was necessary for him to conclude a production preceding the release of his horror movie.

He also promised to announce the new release date of his first feature film on his Instagram page.

ALSO READ: Basketmouth announces first feature film, 'Exorcism of Alu'

In another post, Basketmouth disclosed that he has taken on a directorial role and intends to surpass the achievements of famous music video director, Clarence Peters.

Basketmouth, who was born Bright Okpocha, is the executive producer of popular TV sitcom, 'My Flatmates,' which is currently in its third season.