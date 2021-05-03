RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Basketmouth debuts teaser for 'The Confession of a Bandit' short film

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film is set to premiere today, May 3, 2021.

'The Confession of a Bandit' produced by Basketmouth [Instagram/basketmouth]

Basketmouth has released multiple teasers ahead of the release of his new short film 'The Confession of a Bandit'.

The top comedian and film producer first announced the short film on April 28, with a poster and sparse details about the project.

The new teasers hint on the short film being a dark comedy satirizing the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria. It stars Basketmouth alongside comedians Buchi, Senator and Funnybone.

Watch the teaser:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

