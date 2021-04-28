Basketmouth teases fans with a first-look at 'The Confession Of A Bandit' short film
The short film is set to premiere May 3, 2021.
Basketmouth took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday with sparse details about the upcoming short film.
Going by the poster, 'The Confession of a Bandit' stars the comedian and colleagues Buchi, Funnybone and Senator. The top comedians worked with Basketmouth on his 2020 popular comedy web series, 'Papa Benji'.
Basketmouth's latest production comes months after he announced his forthcoming feature length titled 'Scorpio'.
