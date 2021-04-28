RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Basketmouth teases fans with a first-look at 'The Confession Of A Bandit' short film

The short film is set to premiere May 3, 2021.

Basketmouth is set to debut 'The Confession Of A Bandit' short film [Instagram/basketmouth]

Star comedian, Basketmouth has unveiled the poster for his latest production, a short film titled 'The Confession of a Bandit'.

Basketmouth took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday with sparse details about the upcoming short film.

Going by the poster, 'The Confession of a Bandit' stars the comedian and colleagues Buchi, Funnybone and Senator. The top comedians worked with Basketmouth on his 2020 popular comedy web series, 'Papa Benji'.

Basketmouth's latest production comes months after he announced his forthcoming feature length titled 'Scorpio'.

