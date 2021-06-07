Barack, Michelle Obama announce new Netflix animated series

According to Entertainment Weekly, the power couple are set to executive produce a 10-episode animated series titled 'We The People'.

The report confirmed that the series will center on educating young children on the United States government and how it is run.

Co-executive produced by Kenya Barris, the series has been described as “an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.”