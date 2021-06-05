RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Denrele Edun, James Brown feature in new HBO documentary 'The Legend of the Underground'

The documentary is directed by Nneka Onuorah and Giselle Bailey.

HBO Max is celebrating pride month with a brand new documentary 'The Legend of the Underground' centered on youths challenging ideals of gender, conformity, and civil rights in Nigeria.

Executive produced by Mike Jackson, John Legend, Austyn Biggers and TY Stiklorius, the documentary set to premiere on the streaming platform on June 29, follows the journey of Micheal Ighodaro as he questions the restrictions to freedom of expression especially of queer people or people perceived as queer in Nigeria.

'The Legend of the Underground' also addresses the ballroom culture, a medium for queer people to express themselves. According to an HBO statement, the documentary "paints a portrait of a new generation that uses social media, underground radio, and any other resources at their disposal to fight for their rights of personal expression. Through bold creativity, they work to spark a cultural revolution that would challenge the ideals of gender, conformity, and civil rights in Nigeria."

The official trailer for the new documentary features Instagram personality, James Brown with a throwback of his viral arrest for being 'gay'. The documentary also features popular entertainer, Denrele Edun.

