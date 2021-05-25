Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN suspends Nkechi Blessing, Kehinde Adams over social media scuffle

In a statement signed by TAMPAN Guild of Directors (TGD) chairman, Damilola Olatunji and released via Instagram on May 24, 2021, the actors will not be able to work with member directors of the guild till the ban is lifted.

“The attention of the National Body of TAMPAN (Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria) has been drawn to the unruly acts, exchange of detrimental verbal utterances, and other acts that are causing disrespect to the image of the association and our noble profession in general,” the statement read.

“All Guilds under TAMPAN have been directed to henceforth desist from having professional dealings with Sunday Nkechi Blessing and Mr Adams Kehinde (Lege) until further notice. In accordance with the directive from our parent body, Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria, concerning the show of shame currently ongoing between the two practitioners, Sunday Nkechi Blessing and Mr Adams Kehinde on social media, creating a bad image for our noble profession, punitive order becomes imperative to redeem our battered image.”

The statement also threatened severe punishment for guild members who flout the new directive.

“In light of the above, it has been decreed that no director from this guild (TAMPAN Guild of Directors) should engage the services of the two actors in whatever guise. To go contrary to this directive is tantamount to running afoul of the law of the parent body, subject to further punitive measures against the lawbreaker! Hope this directive will be wholesomely enforced to the letter.”