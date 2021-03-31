The RMG company is set to debut the Ayo Shonaiya produced 'Afrobeats: The Backstory' documentary series.

Shot over a 20-year period, the nine-episode documentary centers on the development of the African music genre. It features interviews with artistes and music executives, archival footage, performances all recorded and compiled over a 20-year period.

The documentary has been confirmed for an April 2, 2021 World premiere ahead of its yet to be announced release date.