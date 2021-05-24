Here's the official trailer for 'Ayinla' directed by Tunde Kelani
The biopic is set to debut in cinemas on June 18, 2021.
Produced by Jade Osiberu and directed by veteran filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, the film will follow the tragically short but impactful musical career of the legendary Apala music star.
The trailer shows off the film's star-studded cast; Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Ademoye, Ade Laoye, Omowunmi Dada and Adedimeji Lateef who stars as the titular character.
Unveiling the trailer, Osiberu wrote on Instagram, "Greoh Studios is very proud to partner with legendary filmmaker, Tunde Kelani to bring you this masterpiece inspired by the life and times of Ayinla, Omowura."
Distributed by FilmOne, 'Ayinla' has been confirmed for a June 18 nationwide release.
Watch the trailer:
