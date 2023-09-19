Angel contemplates voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'

During her diary session today, she teared up as she asked if voluntary exit from the reality show was possible. She expressed how tiring things were emotionally especially with how rigorous Monday evening was for the housemates.

Coupled with the possible eviction fears, there is the underlining issue of whether or not she connived to have Mercy be put up for eviction. She weighed in on the issue during her diary session revealing, "Mercy got lucky to not be nominated. That was crazy. To be fair I wanted to nominate but I thought people would".

Her request for voluntary exit comes after a sad reaction towards the turnout of the Head of House game and the Black Envelope game. She was seen tearing up in the garden after the games on Monday, with Venita and Soma trying to calm her down, as she expressed how badly she wanted to win the HOH for her mum.

The eviction nominations are also a source of concern for Angel as she and Soma are both up for possible eviction this coming Sunday. Although she previously always had some plan or scheme in place to scale through nominations, this week's didn't present those same chances.