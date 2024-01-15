ADVERTISEMENT
AMVCA switches from public voting to jury for acting awards in 2024

Faith Oloruntoyin

The awards ceremony will take place in Lagos, Nigeria in May 2024.

AMVCA has announced submissions for its 10th edition
AMVCA has announced submissions for its 10th edition

This year, winners under this category will now be determined by a select jury, as opposed to the previous public voting system. This follows backlash from critics who say that star actors with huge social media following sweep all the awards, and not the performer with the best acting.

In total, there will be 16 categories for non-voting, including Best Lead Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Director, Art Direction, Cinematography, and Costume Design, Best Writing in a Movie and TV Series, Best Movie and TV Series, Best Short Film, Best Documentary, and Best Sound Design, Editing, and Makeup.

Then eight categories for the audience voting, which include Best Scripted Africa Magic Original, Best Unscripted Africa Magic Original, Best Digital Content Creator, Best Indigenous Language (for West, East, and Southern Africa), Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film, and Best Indigenous Africa Magic Original.

AMVCA will be giving out 25 awards, with two special recognition awards.

The Head of Content and Channels West Africa, MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola confirmed that submissions are now open in a press release to Pulse. Entries are expected from movies and films publicly exhibited or broadcast between December 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023, from January 15 to February 14, 2023.

In her words, "As we mark our tenth anniversary of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, We are embarking on a bold journey to reevaluate our award categories, and further align with global trends and benchmarks. This involves retiring certain categories, streamlining others and revisiting both voting and non-voting classifications."

Deloitte known to have handled the Big Brother Naija voting process, have also been announced as the body in charge of auditing the judging process and verifying the voting results.

The awards ceremony will take place in Lagos, Nigeria in May 2024.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

