A short list of Nollywood actors could win back-to-back AMVCAs tonight

While there are dozens of actors and industry players hoping to snatch their first gongs on the big stage tonight, there are also more than a few who'd hope to repeat the magic of last year.

Here's a list of actors who won at the AMVCA ceremony in 2022 and are nominated to possibly win again tonight.

Osas Ighodaro

Ighodaro won the Best Actress in a Drama award for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story and will hope to win the same category again as she's nominated for Man of God.

Funke Akindele

Akindele was the AMVCA's Best Actress in a Comedy Movie or TV Series in 2022 for her star turn in Omo Ghetto the Saga.

In 2023, she has three big chances to walk home with another AMVCA statuette. She's nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Movie or TV Series for Battle On Buka Street and is also nominated for Best Writer of a Movie or TV Series, alongside co-writers, Jack'enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo, Jemine Edukugho for the film. A third nomination for Best Overall Movie in Africa for her record-breaking film completes the set.

Broda Shaggi

Broda Shaggi, born Samuel Perry, won the AMVCA's Best Actor in a Comedy Movie or TV Series in 2022 for his role in Dwindle and has been nominated for the same category in 2023 for two different films - Inside Life and Survivors.

Teniola Aladese

Aladese walked home with the AMVCA's Trailblazer Award in 2022 and has rewarded that faith as she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series for Love in a Pandemic.

AMVCA repeats for non-acting categories

For non-acting categories, these are industry players who could walk home with a second consecutive AMVCA crown:

Tunji Afolayan

Won Best Art Director of a Movie or TV Series for Amina in 2022.

Nominated for Best Art Director of a Movie or TV Series for Battle On Buka Street in 2023.

Tunde Apalowo

Won Best Picture Editor for For Maria Ebun Pataki in 2022.

Nominated for Best Writer of a Movie or TV Series for Kanaani in 2023. Co-writer, Jeffery Musa David, also nominated.

Nominated for Best Director for All The Colours of the World Are Between Black and White in 2023.

Mathew Yusuf

Won Best Lighting Designer of a Movie or TV Series for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story in 2022.

Nominated for Best Lighting Designer of a Movie or TV Series for Brotherhood in 2023.

Millicent Jack

Won Best Costume Designer for Amina in 2022.

Nominated Best Costume Designer of a Movie or TV Series for Four Four Forty-Four in 2023.

Freddy Feruzi

Won Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili) for Obambo in 2022.

Nominated for Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili) for Dau in 2023.

Bolanle Austen-Peters

Won Best Movie (West Africa) for Collision Course in 2022.

Nominated for Best Costume Designer of a Movie or TV Series for Man of God in 2023. Co-designers, Clement Effanga and Juliana Dede, also nominated.

Dimbo Atiya

Won Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series for The Rishantes in 2022.

Nominated for Best Original Drama Series for The Rishantes in 2023.

The Johnsons

Won Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series in 2022.