A short list of Nollywood actors could win back-to-back AMVCAs tonight

Samson Toromade

Here's a list of actors who won at the AMVCA in 2022 and are nominated to possibly win again tonight.

Osas Ighodaro (top left), Funke Akindele (top right), Broda Shaggi (bottom left) and Teni Aladese (bottom right) can each walk home with back-to-back AMVCAs
While there are dozens of actors and industry players hoping to snatch their first gongs on the big stage tonight, there are also more than a few who'd hope to repeat the magic of last year.

Can lightning strike twice for Osas Ighodaro? [Instagram/OfficialOsas]
Ighodaro won the Best Actress in a Drama award for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story and will hope to win the same category again as she's nominated for Man of God.

Funke Akindele is no stranger to winning big at the AMVCAs [Instagram/africamagic]
Akindele was the AMVCA's Best Actress in a Comedy Movie or TV Series in 2022 for her star turn in Omo Ghetto the Saga.

In 2023, she has three big chances to walk home with another AMVCA statuette. She's nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Movie or TV Series for Battle On Buka Street and is also nominated for Best Writer of a Movie or TV Series, alongside co-writers, Jack'enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo, Jemine Edukugho for the film. A third nomination for Best Overall Movie in Africa for her record-breaking film completes the set.

Broda Shaggi smiled home with an AMVCA trophy in 2022 [AMVCA]
Broda Shaggi, born Samuel Perry, won the AMVCA's Best Actor in a Comedy Movie or TV Series in 2022 for his role in Dwindle and has been nominated for the same category in 2023 for two different films - Inside Life and Survivors.

Teniola Aladese is in the running for a second victorious night at the AMVCAs [Instagram/theteniola]
Aladese walked home with the AMVCA's Trailblazer Award in 2022 and has rewarded that faith as she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series for Love in a Pandemic.

For non-acting categories, these are industry players who could walk home with a second consecutive AMVCA crown:

Won Best Art Director of a Movie or TV Series for Amina in 2022.

Nominated for Best Art Director of a Movie or TV Series for Battle On Buka Street in 2023.

Won Best Picture Editor for For Maria Ebun Pataki in 2022.

Nominated for Best Writer of a Movie or TV Series for Kanaani in 2023. Co-writer, Jeffery Musa David, also nominated.

Nominated for Best Director for All The Colours of the World Are Between Black and White in 2023.

Won Best Lighting Designer of a Movie or TV Series for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story in 2022.

Nominated for Best Lighting Designer of a Movie or TV Series for Brotherhood in 2023.

Won Best Costume Designer for Amina in 2022.

Nominated Best Costume Designer of a Movie or TV Series for Four Four Forty-Four in 2023.

Won Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili) for Obambo in 2022.

Nominated for Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili) for Dau in 2023.

Won Best Movie (West Africa) for Collision Course in 2022.

Nominated for Best Costume Designer of a Movie or TV Series for Man of God in 2023. Co-designers, Clement Effanga and Juliana Dede, also nominated.

Won Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series for The Rishantes in 2022.

Nominated for Best Original Drama Series for The Rishantes in 2023.

Won Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series in 2022.

Nominated for Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series in 2023.

Samson Toromade

