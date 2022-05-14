RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AMVCA8: the full list of winners [Live]

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu
AMVCA edition 8 entry announcement [Africa Magic]

The eight-day lineup of events wraps up tonight with the long-awaited awards event.

Here is a full list of winners:

Best Art Director (Movie/TV series)

Tunji Afolayan - Amina

Best Picture Editor

Tunde Apalowo - For Maria Ebun Pataki

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV series)

Jim Lively and James Nelson - Amina

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf for Rattlesnake- The Ahanna Story

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen - Introducing The Kujus

Best Cinematographer

Muhammed Atta Ahmed - Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Best Makeup

Balogun Abiodun - Omo Ghetto The Saga

Best Costume Designer

Millicent T. Jack - Amina

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)

Freddy Feruzi - Obambo

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)

Rogers Ofime for Voiceless

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)

David Akande, Demola Yusuf and Edgard Leroy - Alasie

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo)

Uche Nnanna Maduka - 'Nne-Ka

Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)

Rogers Ofime -The Mystic River

Best Documentary

Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz and Ann Katrina Boberg - If Objects Could Speak

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

