AMVCA8: the full list of winners [Live]

The 8th AMVCAs is finally here!
The eight-day lineup of events wraps up tonight with the long-awaited awards event.
The eight-day lineup of events wraps up tonight with the long-awaited awards event.
Here is a full list of winners:
Best Art Director (Movie/TV series)
Tunji Afolayan - Amina
Best Picture Editor
Tunde Apalowo - For Maria Ebun Pataki
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV series)
Jim Lively and James Nelson - Amina
Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf for Rattlesnake- The Ahanna Story
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia and Biodun Stephen - Introducing The Kujus
Best Cinematographer
Muhammed Atta Ahmed - Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Best Makeup
Balogun Abiodun - Omo Ghetto The Saga
Best Costume Designer
Millicent T. Jack - Amina
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Swahili)
Freddy Feruzi - Obambo
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Hausa)
Rogers Ofime for Voiceless
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Yoruba)
David Akande, Demola Yusuf and Edgard Leroy - Alasie
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series (Igbo)
Uche Nnanna Maduka - 'Nne-Ka
Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)
Rogers Ofime -The Mystic River
Best Documentary
Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz and Ann Katrina Boberg - If Objects Could Speak
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng