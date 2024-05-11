LIVE: See the full list of AMVCA 2024 winners
This year the strong contenders include Over the Bridge, Mami Wata, Breath of Life and Jagun Jagun - The Warrior.
See the AMVCA 2024 winners as they are announced below:
Best Makeup
- Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)
- Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) - Winner
- Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)
- Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
- Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Art Direction
- Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)
- Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) - Winner
- Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
- The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
- Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
- Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)
- Omen (Eve Martin)
Best Costume Design
- Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)
- Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)
- Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) - Winner
- Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)
- Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)
Best Writing TV Series
- Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)
- Wura (Season 2)
- Visa on Arrival
- MTV Shuga Naija
- Volume - Winner
- Masquerades of Aniedo
- Slum King
Best Writing in a Movie
- Breath of Life (BB Sasore)
- Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)
- Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) - Winner
- Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)
- Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)
- A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)
- Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Best Sound Design
- Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
- Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)
- Grey Jones Ossai (Blood Vessel) - Winner
- Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life)
- Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)
Best Editing
- Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)
- Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)
- Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)
- Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere - Earth)
- Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) - Winner
- Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
- Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
- Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) - Winner
- Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)
- Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)
- Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)
Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)
- Where The River Divides
- Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) - Winner
- Wandongwa
- Nakupenda
- Itifaki
Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)
- Service To Heart
- Uncle Limbani
- Motshameko O Kotsi - Winner
Best Documentary
- Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
- Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? - Winner
- Empalikino (Forgiveness)
- The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)
- Sowing Hope
Best Cinematography
- Mami Wata (Lílis Soares)
- Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)
- Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) - Winner
- Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)
- Jagun Jagun - The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)
- Ijogbon - Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)
- Omen (Joachim Philippe)
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
- The Passenger
- Nana Akoto
- Apo
- Irora Iya - Winner
- Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
Best Digital Content
- National Treasure - Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)
- Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement - Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) - Winner
- Hello Neighbour - Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde
- The Boyfriend - Maryam Apaokagi-Greene
Best Short Film
- T’egbon T’aburo
- Broken Mask - Winner
- Eighteenth Year
- Man and Masquerades
- A Place Called Forward
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
- What Will People Say
- The Irabors’ Forever After
- Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) - Winner
- Date My Family Zambia
- Royal Qlique (Season 2)
Best Scripted M-Net Original
- Slum King - Winner
- Half Open Window
- Itura
- The Passenger
- Magic Room
