LIVE: See the full list of AMVCA 2024 winners

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

This year the strong contenders include Over the Bridge, Mami Wata, Breath of Life and Jagun Jagun - The Warrior.

Wale Ojo is one of the night's biggest nominees for 'Breath of Life' [Prime]
This year the strong contenders include Over the Bridge which has 12 nominations including Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Lead Actress, and the black-and-white fantasy thriller film, Mami Wata, which snagged 11 nominations. Other contenders are Breath of Life and Jagun Jagun - The Warrior which snagged 10 nominations each.

See the AMVCA 2024 winners as they are announced below:

  1. Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)
  2. Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) - Winner
  3. Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)
  4. Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
  5. Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)
  1. Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)
  2. Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) - Winner
  3. Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
  4. The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
  5. Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
  6. Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)
  7. Omen (Eve Martin)
  1. Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)
  2. Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)
  3. Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) - Winner
  4. Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)
  5. Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)
  1. Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)
  2. Wura (Season 2)
  3. Visa on Arrival
  4. MTV Shuga Naija
  5. Volume - Winner
  6. Masquerades of Aniedo
  7. Slum King
  1. Breath of Life (BB Sasore)
  2. Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)
  3. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) - Winner
  4. Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)
  5. Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)
  6. A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)
  7. Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
  1. Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
  2. Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)
  3. Grey Jones Ossai (Blood Vessel) - Winner
  4. Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life)
  5. Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)
  1. Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)
  2. Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)
  3. Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)
  4. Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere - Earth)
  5. Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) - Winner
  6. Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)
  1. Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
  2. Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) - Winner
  3. Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)
  4. Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)
  5. Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)
  1. Where The River Divides
  2. Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) - Winner
  3. Wandongwa
  4. Nakupenda
  5. Itifaki
  1. Service To Heart
  2. Uncle Limbani
  3. Motshameko O Kotsi - Winner
  1. Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
  2. Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? - Winner
  3. Empalikino (Forgiveness)
  4. The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)
  5. Sowing Hope
  1. Mami Wata (Lílis Soares)
  2. Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)
  3. Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) - Winner
  4. Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)
  5. Jagun Jagun - The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)
  6. Ijogbon - Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)
  7. Omen (Joachim Philippe)
  1. The Passenger
  2. Nana Akoto
  3. Apo
  4. Irora Iya - Winner
  5. Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
  1. National Treasure - Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)
  2. Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement - Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) - Winner
  3. Hello Neighbour - Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde
  4. The Boyfriend - Maryam Apaokagi-Greene
  1. T’egbon T’aburo
  2. Broken Mask - Winner
  3. Eighteenth Year
  4. Man and Masquerades
  5. A Place Called Forward
  1. What Will People Say
  2. The Irabors’ Forever After
  3. Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) - Winner
  4. Date My Family Zambia
  5. Royal Qlique (Season 2)
  1. Slum King - Winner
  2. Half Open Window
  3. Itura
  4. The Passenger
  5. Magic Room
