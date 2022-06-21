RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Amazon Prime Video partners with Nemsia studios on Nollywood pioneer slate deal

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Amazon Prime has announced its anticipated pioneer slate of commissioned projects in Nollywood.

Amazon Prime video [Wiki]

The streamer recently confirmed a partnership with BB Sasore and Derin Adeyokunnu's Nemsia Studios. The deal will see the studio produce three Amazon Prime Original films.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Nemsia Films on this pioneering slate deal, which will complement our growing lineup of local Nollywood content for Prime Video customers,” said Prime Video's Director of Content Acquisition, Ayanna Lonian. “This slate deal supports our goal to showcase Nollywood at its best, by telling authentic homegrown stories in a range of genres to Prime Video customers around the world.”

“At Nemsia Films, it is our belief in ‘no gravity for the mind’ that has led us to work with Prime Video, one of the leading streaming services worldwide, capable of delivering our stories further than we ever imagined. We are tremendously excited about the collaboration and what the future holds for Nollywood,” added Derin Adeyokunnu, co-founder of Nemsia studios.

The Adeyokunnu and Sasore founded studio is known for some of Nollywood's innovative projects including feature film 'God Calling' and 'Before 30' series. The first film on the slate is reportedly a film titled 'Breath of Life', written and directed by BB Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor.

The film follows an inspirational story about life and destiny where one must live to fulfil their purpose and cannot die until this is done.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

