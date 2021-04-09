Submissions have opened for the 17th edition of the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) ahead of the award ceremony slated for November 2021.

Filmmakers across Africa can now submit their feature, short, animation and documentary works for consideration in the award's categories. Early submissions has been scheduled to end on May 31 and July 31 for late entries. The latest call for submissions is open only to films produced and released between January 2020 and July 31, 2021.

Recall that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the African Movie Academy held the awards' first-ever virtual ceremony for its 16th edition. The ceremony saw Nigeria's 'The Milkmaid' emerge the edition's highest winner with five wins including the NFVCB Award for Nigerian Best Film.

Lesotho's 'This Is Not A Burial, It's A Resurrection' carted away four awards. Haitan-American actor, Jimmy Jean-Louis won the coveted Best Actor category while Mary Twala Mhlongo won a posthumous award in the Best Actress category for her role in 'This Is Not A Burial, It's A Resurrection'.

AMAA Submissions Guidelines

Each completed entry form for 2021 entries must be accompanied by all the supporting materials listed on the submission forms, including the synopsis of the film, the list of credits, marketing stills of the film, filmographies of the directors and producers, copies of the film in 3DVDS or a hard drive plus a compulsory online submission via Vimeo/WeTransfer, proof of the right to submit and active contact details of anticipated nominees.

All films must indicate the year of copyright. The Africa Film Academy will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run as a feature or a short film that is longer than 40 minutes. AMAA awards two major categories of short films and animation. The Academy also awards the category for Best Africa Film in the Diaspora and Best Diaspora Short Film Awards inclusive of Caribbean Shorts and Caribbean features.