The first-ever virtual Africa Movie Academy Awards, hosted by actor, Lorenzo Menakaya, held on December 20, 2020 amid technical issues that caused a nearly two-hour delay.

Desmond Ovbiagele's 'The Milkmaid' was unsurprisingly the biggest winner of the night, taking home five wins out of eight nominations. Lesotho's Oscars 2020 submission, 'This Is Not A Burial, It's A Resurrection' directed Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese grabbed four wins.

It was a history making night for Haitian actor, Jimmy Jean Louis who won the Best Actor category for his role in 'Desrances'. It will be the actor's first AMAA after multiple nominations.

Here's the full list of winners:

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

The Ghost and the House of Truth

Fisherman’s Diary

Knuckle City

The Milkmaid (WINNER)

40 Sticks

Desrances

This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection

Gold Coast Lounge

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

Baxu & the Giant –Namibia

Songs About My Mother – South Africa

Idi Amin’s Boat – Uganda

Yahoo – Nigeria

SEMA (Speak Out) – DRC

The Letter Reader – South Africa (WINNER)

A Canvas for a Visa – Senegal

After the War – Egypt

JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

From Here To Timbuktu – Kenya

Malaika (The Warrior Queen) – Nigeria/USA

A Special Gift – Mozambique

The legend of Lwanda Magere – Kenya

FTFO – Nigeria

Sankofa – Cote D’Voire

I am leaving In Ghana Get Me Out of Here – Ghana (WINNER)

A Gugie Day – Nigeria

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

January 15, 1970: Untold memoir of the Biafran war- Nigeria

Journey to Kenya – Sudan

No Gold for Kalsaka – B/Faso (WINNER)

Days of Cannibalism – South Africa

Finding Sally – Ethiopia/Canada

The letter – Kenya

Becoming Black- Togo/Germany

Influence – South Africa

Egun – Brazil

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT

Boxed – USA (WINNER)

June 14 – USA

Egun – Brazil

Brick By Brick – USA

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

Once In Hundred Years – USA

Revolution From Afar – USA

Meeting My Father – France

Becoming Black – Germany (WINNER)

If Objects Could Speak – Germany

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

Aiyai: Wrathful Soul – Australia

Lola – USA

A day With Jerusa – Brazil

Black and Blue – USA

Joseph – Barbados (WINNER)

MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD

Eagles Nest – Olivier Assoua

Two Weeks in Lagos – Kathryn Fasegha

Idemuza – Olaoye Amoke

Between – Daniel Adenimokan

No Shades – Claire Ayiam Osigwe (WINNER)

OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

The Milkmaid – Nigeria (WINNER)

Knuckle City – South Africa

This is Not A Burial…it’s a Resurrection – Lesotho

Fiela’s Child – South Africa

AMAA 2020 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection (WINNER)

Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie

The White Line

Ibi (The Birth)

Foreigner’s God

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

Knuckle City

Ratnik

The Milkmaid (WINNER)

1929

Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

Fisherman’s Diary

Coming from Insanity

Zulu Wedding

Gold Coast Lounge (WINNER)

For Maria: Ebun Pataki

Walking with Shadows

Living in Bondage

Mirage

The White Line – Namibia

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie

Desrances

Knuckle City (WINNER)

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

Badamasi

Ratnik

Foreigner’s God

A Taste of Our Land

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

Fiela’s Child (WINNER)

Knuckle City

Children of The Storm

The Ghost and House of Truth

For Maria: Ebun Pataki

40 Sticks

Desrances

Gold Coast Lounge

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ratnik

Knuckle City (WINNER)

Zulu Wedding

Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later

This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection

Foreigner’s God

Gold Coast Lounge

The Ghost and the House of Truth

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Ghost and House of Truth

A Fisherman’s Diary

Knuckle City

The Milkmaid

40 Sticks

Desrances

This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection (WINNER)

Gold Coast Lounge

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later

The Ghost and House of Truth (WINNER)

Knuckle City

40 Sticks

Desrances

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY

For Maria: Ebun Pataki

The White line

4th Republic

Fisherman’s Diary (WINNER)

Knuckle City

40 Sticks

Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later

3 Days To Go

AMAA 2020- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

Cold Feet

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

4th Republic

For Maria: Ebun Pataki

The Bling Lagosian

Coming From Insanity

The Ghost and The House of Truth

The Milkmaid (WINNER)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR

Faith Fidel – Fisherman’s Diary (WINNER)

Naomi Nemlin – Desrances

Chimezie Imo – Nimbe

Swanky JKA – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

Wayne Smith – Fiela’s Child

Cina Soul – Gold Coast Lounge

Anthonieta Kalunta – The Milkmaid

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maryam Booth – The Milkmaid (WINNER)

Chairmaine Mujeri – Mirage

Linda Ejiofor – 4th Republic

Ndano Tramanse – Fisherman’s Diary

Tina Mba – The Set Up

Faniswa Yisa – Knuckle City

Evelyne Juhen – Desrances

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Arabrun Nyyeneque – 40 Sticks

Adjatey Annang- Gold Ghost Lounge

Narcissus Afeli – Desrances

Cosson Chinepoh – Fisherman’s Diary

Ramsey Noah Jnr – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (WINNER)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Joselyn Dumas – Cold Feet

Mary Twala Mhlongo – This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection (WINNER)

Stella Damasus – Between

Meg Otanwa – For Maria: Ebun Pataki

Zenobia Kloppers – Fiela’s Child

Elvina Ibru – The Bling Lagosian

Girley Jazama – The White Line

Kelly Khumalo – Zulu Wedding

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Jimmy Jean-Louis – Desrances (WINNER)

Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity

Kang Quintus – Fisherman’s Diary

Bongile Mantsai – Knuckle City

Alphonse Menyo – Gold Coast Lounge

Eyinna Nwigwe – Badamasi

Robert Agengo/Mwaura Bilal/Andreo Kamau/ Xavier Ywawa – 40 Sticks

Darrin Dewitt Henson – Zulu Wedding

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Akin Omotoso – The Ghost and House of Truth

Enah Johnscott – A Fisherman’s Diary

Jahmil X.T Quebeka- Knuckle City

Desmond Ovbiagele- The Milkmaid

Victor Gatonye- 40 Sticks

Appoline Traore – Desrances

Jeremiah Lemohang Mosese – This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection (WINNER)

Pascal Aka – Gold Coast Lounge

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR

For Maria: Ebun Pataki-Damilola E. Orimogunje

The Zulu Wedding-Lineo Sekeleoana

A Taste of Our Land–Yuhi Amuli (WINNER)

Mirage-Malaika Mushandu

The White Line - Desire Kahikapo

Coming From Insanity – Akinyemi Sebastine Akinropo

Living in Bondage – Ramsey Noah Jnr.

Bling Lagosian - Bolanle Austen- Peters