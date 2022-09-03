RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Alaqa' premieres on Africa Magic Hausa

#FeatureByMultiChoice: Popular Hausa web series, Alaqa, is set to premiere on September 3, on Africa Magic Hausa, (Channel 156 on DStv and Channel 4 on GOtv)

‘Alaqa’ premieres on Africa Magic Hausa
‘Alaqa’ premieres on Africa Magic Hausa

Directed by the multi-talented Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, Alaqa is a story of the Alfindiki family who face a crisis when their son, Hisham, is accused of rape. The series dwells on friend and family ties and a tangled web of deceit.

Commenting on the premiere, Executive Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Tope Oshunkeye, said the company is topping entertainment for its customers with Alaqa, a quality local content.

Alaqa is another indigenous work that meets the high-quality standard that MultiChoice Nigeria is renowned for. As a major promoter of quality local and foreign content, we are adding this interesting and captivating Hausa series to the rich content available to DStv and GOtv customers,” he said.

‘Alaqa’ premieres on Africa Magic Hausa
‘Alaqa’ premieres on Africa Magic Hausa Pulse Nigeria

Produced by Khalid Kherieeydo and Jamilu Awayman, Alaqa features an array of Kannywood stars such as Ali Nuhu, Ramadan Booth, Shamu Daniya, Bilkisu Abdullahi, Sadiq Ahmad, Jamilu Sani, Auwal Isa West and many more.

Customers can enjoy the series by downloading the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge and experience other self service options.. New customers can purchase a new GOtv decoder for N6900 only and get 1-month free GOtv Max subscription.

