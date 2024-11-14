RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AFRIFF 2024: Here is a complete list of winners

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The week long festival wrapped up on November 9, 2024

AFRIFF Globe Awards- A celebration of African storytelling [Instagram/@afriff]
AFRIFF Globe Awards- A celebration of African storytelling [Instagram/@afriff]

Recommended articles

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) just wrapped up its 2024 edition, and what a celebration it was! AFRIFF has once again proven why it's one of the most anticipated film festivals on the continent, gathering filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles from across Africa and beyond for a week of screenings, masterclasses, and panel discussions.

This year’s festival didn’t just showcase exciting films; it also highlighted the diversity and depth of African storytelling, with award winners that left audiences inspired and wanting more.

From compelling narratives to stunning visuals, the films at AFRIFF this year had something for everyone, spanning multiple genres and languages, and bringing stories both heartwarming and heart-wrenching.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: ‘Winning Best Director at AFRIFF was a moment of validation’- Ifeoma N Chukwuogo

Here’s a breakdown of the 2024 AFRIFF Globe Awards Winners

  • Jury Prize: Freedom Way | Directed by Afolabi Olalekan | Nigeria
  • Jury Special Mention: Memories of Love Returned | Directed by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine | Uganda
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Best Feature Film: Phoenix Fury | Directed by Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo | Ghana, Nigeria
  • Best International Film: Calladita (The Quiet Maid) | Directed by Miguel Faus | Spain
  • Best Director: Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo for Phoenix Fury
  • Special Mention: A Ghetto Love Story | Directed by Daniel Oriahi | Nigeria
  • Best Male Performance: Alexander Hakim in The Dog
  • Best Female Performance: Uzoamaka Onuoha in Agemo
  • Best Screenplay: Bode Asiyanbi for The Man Died
  • Best Documentary: Mother City | Directed by Miki Redelinghuys | Brazil, South Africa
  • Best International Documentary: Memories of Love Returned | Directed by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine
  • Special Mention: Dan Bature Kudawa | Directed by Charles Solomon | Nigeria
  • Best Documentary Short: From God to Man | Directed by Lansana Mansaray | Sierra Leone
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Best Animation: Hadu | Directed by Damilola Solesi | Nigeria
  • Special Mention: Leon and the Professor | Directed by Chekwube Okonkwo | Nigeria
  • Best Short: Adunni | Directed by Tola Falonipe | Nigeria
  • Best International Short: Cookie Box | Directed by Adam Żurawiecki | Ghana, Malta
  • Best Student Short: Last Minute | Directed by Nicole E. Emechebe | Nigeria
  • Special Mention: Flawed Cupid | Directed by Emerald Obahiagbon, Feyisayo Rotimi | Nigeria
Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AFRIFF 2024: Here is a complete list of winners

AFRIFF 2024: Here is a complete list of winners

‘Winning Best Director at AFRIFF was a moment of validation’- Ifeoma N Chukwuogo

‘Winning Best Director at AFRIFF was a moment of validation’- Ifeoma N Chukwuogo

Here are the Denzel Washington movies to watch out for ahead of his retirement

Here are the Denzel Washington movies to watch out for ahead of his retirement

Let's get to know Johanna Leia, mother of Basketball star Amari Bailey

Let's get to know Johanna Leia, mother of Basketball star Amari Bailey

Toke Makinwa lists things men would do and never hear from her again

Toke Makinwa lists things men would do and never hear from her again

A ranking of all Wizkid albums from 'Superstar' to 'More Love, Less Ego'

A ranking of all Wizkid albums from 'Superstar' to 'More Love, Less Ego'

See the trailer for Shirley Frimpong-Manso film, ‘Two of a Kind’ starring Rita Dominic

See the trailer for Shirley Frimpong-Manso film, ‘Two of a Kind’ starring Rita Dominic

I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case

I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case

Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'

Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Ogunsanwo discusses role as showrunner for Showmax Original, 'Omera' [Instagram/@femiogunsanwo]

‘Actors can be untrustworthy’ - Director Femi D. Ogunsanwo on role as showrunner for Africa Magic Original, ‘Omera’[Exclusive]

Actors should be cast based on talent, not Instagram followers - John Njamah [Instagram/@johnnjamah]

'Actors should be cast based on talent, not Instagram followers' - John Njamah

Phoenix Fury wins best film at AFRIFF 2024 [Instagram/@ifeoma.chukwuogo]

'Phoenix Fury' bags Best Film award at the 13th edition of AFRIFF

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year [Instagram/@thefutureawardsafrica]

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year