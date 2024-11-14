AFRIFF 2024: Here is a complete list of winners

Recommended articles
The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) just wrapped up its 2024 edition, and what a celebration it was! AFRIFF has once again proven why it's one of the most anticipated film festivals on the continent, gathering filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles from across Africa and beyond for a week of screenings, masterclasses, and panel discussions.
This year’s festival didn’t just showcase exciting films; it also highlighted the diversity and depth of African storytelling, with award winners that left audiences inspired and wanting more.
From compelling narratives to stunning visuals, the films at AFRIFF this year had something for everyone, spanning multiple genres and languages, and bringing stories both heartwarming and heart-wrenching.
Here’s a breakdown of the 2024 AFRIFF Globe Awards Winners
Jury Awards
- Jury Prize: Freedom Way | Directed by Afolabi Olalekan | Nigeria
- Jury Special Mention: Memories of Love Returned | Directed by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine | Uganda
Feature Prizes
- Best Feature Film: Phoenix Fury | Directed by Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo | Ghana, Nigeria
- Best International Film: Calladita (The Quiet Maid) | Directed by Miguel Faus | Spain
- Best Director: Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo for Phoenix Fury
- Special Mention: A Ghetto Love Story | Directed by Daniel Oriahi | Nigeria
- Best Male Performance: Alexander Hakim in The Dog
- Best Female Performance: Uzoamaka Onuoha in Agemo
- Best Screenplay: Bode Asiyanbi for The Man Died
Documentary Prizes
- Best Documentary: Mother City | Directed by Miki Redelinghuys | Brazil, South Africa
- Best International Documentary: Memories of Love Returned | Directed by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine
- Special Mention: Dan Bature Kudawa | Directed by Charles Solomon | Nigeria
- Best Documentary Short: From God to Man | Directed by Lansana Mansaray | Sierra Leone
Short Film Prizes
- Best Animation: Hadu | Directed by Damilola Solesi | Nigeria
- Special Mention: Leon and the Professor | Directed by Chekwube Okonkwo | Nigeria
- Best Short: Adunni | Directed by Tola Falonipe | Nigeria
- Best International Short: Cookie Box | Directed by Adam Żurawiecki | Ghana, Malta
- Best Student Short: Last Minute | Directed by Nicole E. Emechebe | Nigeria
- Special Mention: Flawed Cupid | Directed by Emerald Obahiagbon, Feyisayo Rotimi | Nigeria