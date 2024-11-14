‘Winning Best Director at AFRIFF was a moment of validation’- Ifeoma N Chukwuogo

Winning at AFRIFF isn’t just about accolades; it’s a milestone that represents a filmmaker’s hard work and a validation of the unique African narratives they bring to life. For Ifeoma Chukwuogo, this award marks a significant chapter in her career.

Phoenix Fury which blends past and present elements together took the audience through different periods through seamless transition and stood out for its powerful narrative, visual artistry, and clear intention to spark conversations on issues close to home.

We had the privilege of speaking with Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo, whose vision, dedication, and storytelling prowess earned them this award. In our conversation, she opened up about the journey, the themes that drive her work, and what this recognition means for her as a filmmaker. She also offered a glimpse into the creative process, from overcoming logistical and financial hurdles to working with a dedicated team that shared her vision.

How does it feel to have won Best Film at AFRIFF?

It feels wonderful. It feels affirming to be validated by your colleagues in the industry. By the AFRIFF audience. Film lovers, you know they are film critics right? I feel affirmed by the veterans and the accomplished jury that considered us the best. It’s an amazing feeling.

What does this recognition mean to you and your team?

It means that our hard work paid off, It means that we are getting something right; a lot of things right.

What was the inspiration behind this film?

Just wanting to tell a story about the different aspects of the human condition and how we are and can be intertwined. How our actions lead to certain consequences and leave imprints in our lives. I wanted to tell a story set across different periods. I love period pieces. I love to show different times and periods in film. That is something I was intentional about telling the story.

What were the biggest challenges you faced in bringing this story to life, and how did you overcome them?

Funding; which we eventually sorted out. We tried to do something ambitious and that cost a bit of funding. Logistics. We filmed in two locations; Nigeria and Ghana. There was a logistic nightmare with that because what we thought was going to be easy, became difficult cos we had issues at the border. We got to Ghana and our equipment was at the border for a week. It ended up being detrimental to our budget. I guess we just eventually overcome it. It was a learning period for all of us.

What message or emotion were you hoping to leave with audiences, and do you think it resonated as intended?

I’d say more message than emotions. I’m not trying to dictate how they feel. The message I’m hoping is that at the end of the day, we’re all intertwined. Life can be interesting in that way. Things resonate. Whether that’s action from before or people from before. We’re affected by our choices and the consequences of our actions. At the end of the day, love and friendship are healing and have the potential to save us from our own issues, problems and despair. There is a healing element in love and friendship.

How did you approach directing this story, especially considering its unique themes, style and characters?

Most of it was studying films that were similar to the film I was creating. To see what I liked, resonated with me and what I didn’t. I was trying to make sure I had a script that was ready to go into production. As the writer and director, the script went into several rewrites and I felt it was ready to go. I did a lot of research, especially considering the period to make me get all of these things right. Also getting people on board, hiring people that understood where I was going the kind of story I was trying to tell, share similar vision and kind of synergize with me. I created an environment where it was safe, especially for the actors.

What do you hope audiences will take away from this film’s narrative?