'A Father's Love' featuring Yvonne Jegede, Uche Jombo to debut on Prime Video in May

“My first feature film project is set for release! I'm so excited 😊 Get ready for a gripping ride with 'A FATHER’S LOVE' premiering on Prime on May 31st,” Ukwa stated in an Instagram post on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

According to Ukwa, the fill follows “a devoted, low-income taxi driver who discovers an abandoned baby in his cab. As he embarks on a relentless quest to reunite the infant with its mother, he collides with a shocking revelation about his own wife, forcing him to navigate the complexities of love, sacrifice, and unexpected revelation”

The film is produced by Steve Gukas, Dotun Olakunri and Chioma Ezeani, and features, Yvonne Jegede, David Jones David, Darasimi Nadi, Patrick Diabuah, Beloved Osagie, and Chibunna Stanley also known as Funnybone.

The film director, Ukwa, has produced and directed short films and documentaries, including Oxymoron, Rancour, and Tales of Browbeaten, which won an award for Best Short Film at the Africa International Fim Festival (AFRIFF), Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF), and Uyo International Theatre and Film Festival (UTAFF).