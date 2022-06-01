Comedian Funnybone proposes to his girlfriend

"FINALLY!!! I asked politely and she said YES!!!😊❤️❤️ And then my home BOY˚͂ @akahnnani fine-tuned our hashtag to #Stanleysangel We have a wedding to Plan fam. #Godsplan #Myworld Amichiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii Chibunna🙏," he captioned the photo.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

FunnyBone is a popular stand-up comedian, master of ceremony, model, television personality and actor.

Funnybone started as a dancer where he often mime Julius Agwu’s songs.

He later delved into acting, then music before finally settling for Comedy.