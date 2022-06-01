RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Funnybone proposes to his girlfriend

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian comedian FunnyBone [Instagram/FunnyBoneOfficial]
Nigerian comedian FunnyBone [Instagram/FunnyBoneOfficial]

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 6, 2022, where he shared a photo of his soon-to-be wife's engagement ring.

"FINALLY!!! I asked politely and she said YES!!!😊❤️❤️ And then my home BOY˚͂ @akahnnani fine-tuned our hashtag to #Stanleysangel We have a wedding to Plan fam. #Godsplan #Myworld Amichiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii Chibunna🙏," he captioned the photo.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

FunnyBone is a popular stand-up comedian, master of ceremony, model, television personality and actor.

Funnybone started as a dancer where he often mime Julius Agwu’s songs.

He later delved into acting, then music before finally settling for Comedy.

He rose to the limelight after an amazing performance at the “Night of a Thousand Laugh” comedy show which was hosted by Opa Williams across various parts of the country.

Odion Okonofua

