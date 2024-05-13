ADVERTISEMENT
8 most notable moments from the 2024 AMVCA

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The awards were the main attraction of the night, but there were other outstanding moments just as entertaining.

Demola Adedoyin with his Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 AMVCA [Africa Magic]

Though, after the nominations were announced, Over the Bridge emerged as the strongest contender with 12 nominations, followed by Mami Wata, which snagged 11 nominations, the Prime Video original, Breath of Life, with five wins, won the most awards this year.

The awards were the main attraction of the night, but there were other outstanding moments just as entertaining.

See below the most memorable moments at the 2024 AMVCA:

Surprises at the 2024 AMVCA started right from the red carpet which was hosted by Uti Nwanchukwu and Toke Makinwa. They spoke to guests including Joke Silva and Uche Jombo. But as they were about to wrap up their show, the due sealed the deal with a kiss…on the lips.

Host IK Osakioduwa has always brought drama in the last 10 years that he has held the position and yesterday was no different. Just after his introductory monologue, he invited Jide Kene Achufusi, Tobi Bakre, Genoveva Umeh, Olumide Oworu, and Chimezie Imo for a surprise dance that they had not rehearsed for.

Another notable moment from the 2024 AMVCA was from Shaffy Bello and Seyi Sodimu who brought down the house with a live performance of their classic hit Love Me Jeje.

It was a sight to behold as Tiwa Savage made a surprise cameo presenting an award. What was even worth watching was her unable to read the teleprompter. Luckily she had her reading glasses on hand to save the day. But there was still her unable to pronounce the name of the Best Documentary winner, Sihle Hlophe, who won for Lobola: A Bride's True Price?

Breath of Life actor Demola Adedoyin who won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film really wanted to give a speech on chasing dreams. But it looked like he could not forget Lupita Nyong'o own speech from the Oscars about valid dreams. “I just want to say to the people that have come across to me and said that they wanted to do this work, that want to remind you that your work is important,” he said before he was promptly whisked away from the stage.

Chimezie Imo stole the show with his tears. After he won the Trailblazer Award, the young Breath of Life actor came completely undone crying on stage. And then there was Emeka Nwagbaraocha, an actor who had gone on stage to stand by his friend as he grabbed the trophy spotted of crying uncontrollably. It was a sight to behold.

Idowu Philips popularly known as Iya Rainbow was celebrated for her work as an actress for three decades. She was surrounded by her family as she walked up on stage to receive the Industry Merit Award.

Wale Ojo broke into a Christian praise song after he won for Best Actor for his role in Breath of Life.

