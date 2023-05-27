The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

7 Nollywood movies that scream childhood nostalgia, according to ChatGPT

Inemesit Udodiong

These movies transport us back to a time when things were simpler.

'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' screams childhood nostalgia
'Nneka the Pretty Serpent' screams childhood nostalgia

Recommended articles

They transport us to a carefree time and place where we can relive our childhood memories and all the nostalgia that comes with them.

In honour of Children's day, we asked everyone's favourite buddy - ChatGPT for a list of Nollywood movies that hold a special place in our hearts and have played a role in shaping childhood memories for us.

Here are some Nigerian movies that often evoke childhood nostalgia:

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Zeb Ejiro, this supernatural thriller tells the story of a woman who seeks revenge for the death of her sister. Nneka, the Pretty Serpent became a cultural phenomenon and remains a favorite among Nigerians, particularly those who grew up in the 90s.

Directed by Chris Obi Rapu, this Nollywood classic is widely regarded as the movie that launched the Nigerian film industry. It tells the story of a man who sacrifices his wife for wealth and success. Living in Bondage was a groundbreaking film that captivated audiences and remains an iconic piece of Nigerian cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Ejiro, this movie tells the story of a young boy with mystical powers who fights against evil forces. Ijele was a popular fantasy film that fascinated Nigerian children with its captivating storyline and special effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi, this supernatural thriller follows the story of a powerful female witch who terrorizes a community. Karishika is one of the early Nigerian movies that explored themes of witchcraft and superstition and remains a nostalgic reminder of childhood for many Nigerians.

Directed by Tade Ogidan, this thriller follows the story of two young friends who uncover a mysterious diamond ring that brings both fortune and danger. Diamond Ring became a hit among Nigerian audiences and is often remembered fondly by those who watched it during their childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Nkem Owoh as the bumbling but lovable character Osuofia, this comedy follows the adventures of a Nigerian villager who travels to London to claim an inheritance. The film's humor and memorable lines have made it a nostalgic favorite among Nigerians.

Directed by Andy Amenechi, this family drama tells the story of a young girl who must protect an ancient artifact from falling into the wrong hands. Egg of Life was a popular film among children and teenagers, with its adventurous plot and relatable characters.

ADVERTISEMENT

These Nollywood movies have left a lasting impact on Nigerians, creating a treasure trove of nostalgic memories.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 classic Nigerian shows that kept us glued to our TVs

5 classic Nigerian shows that kept us glued to our TVs

7 Nollywood movies that scream childhood nostalgia, according to ChatGPT

7 Nollywood movies that scream childhood nostalgia, according to ChatGPT

Ireti Doyle, Bucci Franklin to star in new Africa Magic series

Ireti Doyle, Bucci Franklin to star in new Africa Magic series

Here is your first look at 'The Wheel of Time' season 2

Here is your first look at 'The Wheel of Time' season 2

Deola Art Alade wins first AMVCA for 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

Deola Art Alade wins first AMVCA for 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Everything we know so far about Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo'

Everything we know so far about Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo'

Elvis Chucks lands 3rd AMVCA win with 'Jewel'

Elvis Chucks lands 3rd AMVCA win with 'Jewel'

Stanley Okorie's first movie soundtrack cost a bottle of Sprite

Stanley Okorie's first movie soundtrack cost a bottle of Sprite

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Anikulapo' was the star of the night [Netflix]

'Anikulapo' wins best movie in Africa at 2023 AMVCA [See full list of winners]

Osas Ighodaro wins Best Actress in a shocking twist [Premium Times]

Here are the 2023 AMVCA biggest snubs and surprises

'Gangs of Lagos' has received some backlash for the ‘wrongful depiction’ of Lagos Island and the Eyo masquerades. [Twitter.com/WKM_Up]

Isale Eko indigenes want to sue 'Gangs Of Lagos' producers for ₦10 billion

'The Bride Price' slowly makes it way to the top of the box office [Instagram/ceanigeria]

5 Nollywood movies topping the local box office