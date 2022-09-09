5 New Telenovelas to look out for this September on GOtv

These new additions promise mind-blowing entertainment with favourite tropes of love triangles, illicit affairs, mind-gripping plots, controversy, revenge, passionate embraces, and more, all set against beautiful scenery.

Enjoy the opportunity to binge on this 5 new Telenovelas premiering this September on Starlife, TNovela, Zee World and Telemundo.

Un—Fortunate Love - Betrothal gone wrong. Lakshmi, from an ordinary middle-class family, gets married to Varun, a young billionaire. Falling in love with him, she finds out that the marriage is a deal between their families. This revelation unleashes a series of events that usher in all the plots and twists that make telenovelas worth watching. Un—Fortunate Love starts at 7.00pm on the 21st of September on Zeeworld (channel 25).

Love by Chance – This telenovela is a mix of comedy, drama, and romance. It tells a captivating love story of two strangers who accidentally meet, and help each other and even though they do not seem suitable, they end up finding their way towards a happy life. Premiering on Saturday 17th September at 5.00pm on Starlife (channel 23), exclusive to GOtv Max and GOtv SUPA.

Head Over Heels - This is a perfect representation of the evil twin storyline. Natalia and Diego meet during a fisherman festival where Natalia is crowned queen. Romance blooms between the two love birds but is cut short when Diego’s twin, Rodrigo, maliciously deceives Natalia and tries to rape her. A struggle ensues and Rodrigo is left in a coma. Premieres at 5.10 pm on Monday 19th September on TLNovelas (channel 13).

Every Girl’s Dream – It’s every girl’s dream to marry a rich and handsome prince. But in this story, all that glitters isn’t gold. Krisha, a middle-class girl changes when she marries the catch of the century, Prince Devraj, and becomes a queen of the Ambikapur palace. She develops true feelings for the prince but soon she realizes that Devraj has a secret lover and a secret motive for marrying her. Debuts at 6.00pm on Thursday 21st September on Zeeworld (channel 25) on GOtv.

Hidden Passion - A story of love, honour and passion. Hidden Passion relates the story of the Reyes brothers who are honest and kindhearted until the day they are betrayed. Their plan for revenge stalls and takes a different turn when they meet the Elizondo sisters who are heiresses to the farm. Their plan of seduction and revenge seems to morph into a plan to capture their hearts for real. Watch the first episode at 9.00pm on Monday 26th September on Telemundo (channel 14).

